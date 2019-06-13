Somerset Street is open again through Elgin Street

Good morning commuters! Andrew is filling in for Doug today.

The Elgin Street shuffle picks back up today, as the east-west portion of the intersection with Somerset Street opens up after being closed since late July.

The trade-off is that Cooper and MacLaren streets close at Elgin Street.

We should be in the home stretch of this round of Elgin Street roadwork, set to end in December, and about a year from it being over altogether.

In another part of the city, Ramsayville Road is closed between Russell and Ridge roads until the last Friday in October for culvert work.

Eastbound Highway 417 is down a lane from the Hunt Club Road exit to the Anderson Road exit from 6:30 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. today.

More midday work to mind between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m., starting today:

The ramp from Old Chelsea Road to southbound Highway 105 today only,

Colonel By Drive from Clegg Street to Hawthorne Avenue until Thanksgiving weekend,

Eastbound Highway 50 is down a lane from rue Montcalme to boulevard des Allumettières today only, with some other lane closures on des Allumettières.

Slippery roads soon

Signs of the cold-weather driving season are coming: Roads may get slippery toward the end of this week, when overnight lows could drop to or below zero, and this week the sun officially rises after 7 a.m.

There's less than five weeks until Daylight Saving Time ends and one week until the first workweek commute with just LRT, and no Transitway buses running alongside it.

I see one of OC Transpo's official hashtags is #ReallyBigServiceChange.

Have a great day!

If you have a traffic or commuter gripe about driving, cycling or being a pedestrian commuter — anything from problem intersections, to parking, to inefficient routes — send it to doug.hempstead@cbc.ca.

And remember, you can share what you see on the roads with me on Twitter at @cbcotttraffic. Or give me a ring at 613-288-6900.