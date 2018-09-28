Good morning commuters!

Some of the work on Elgin Street is scheduled to end today, the stuff near Highway 417 between Isabella and McLeod streets.

It's been down to one lane in each direction there since July.

We'll see if that happens.

Otherwise, I expect today's commute to be the best one of the past few days — it's Friday and the roads are dry.

Have a great weekend!

If you have a traffic or commuter gripe about driving, cycling or being a pedestrian commuter — anything from problem intersections, to parking, to inefficient routes — send it to Doug at​ doug.hempstead@cbc.ca.

And remember, you can share what you see on the roads with me on Twitter at @cbcotttraffic. Or give me a ring at 613-288-6900.