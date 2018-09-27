Ottawa-Gatineau traffic updates for Sept. 27

Good morning commuters!

There's no new construction to warn you about, but even better, there's no rain this morning.

Thus, I expect this to be a much better commute than we've seen for the past two mornings.

Power is back on for all Ottawa residents now, so that means the traffic signals are working as well.

There are no more closures on Greenbank Road.

Holly Acres history

I had some people weigh-in with their thoughts on my belief that the speed limit on Holly Acres Road is too fast.



Nevil seems to agree. He writes:

"Holly Acres Road used to be Acres Road — a straight, traffic light free rural two-laner with ditches and an occasional car.

Thus 80 km/h.

May need revisiting."



Ross seems to have some knowledge in this area, as well:

"The 80km/h speed limit on Holly Acres Road predates the addition of two sets of lights, the arrival of the (tail of) the Transitway and its use as the Highway 416 to Moodie Drive 'off-ramp', which dramatically increased left turns.

All of this changes the nature of the road and will eventually trigger a review of its speed limit.

In Ontario, arterial routes and especially inter city highways are often assigned speed limits well below their recommended safe maximum design speed."

If there's part of your commute where the speed limit doesn't fit the road, let me know about it via doug.hempstead@cbc.ca

Have a great day!

