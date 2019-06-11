Don't plan on cutting through Centretown around midday

Good morning commuters!

If you had planned to commute through Centretown around midday, think again.

I'm suggesting people give Centretown and the parliamentary precinct a wide berth if they don't want to get entangled in the climate strike activities and march.

My colleague Andrew Foote penned a good explainer.

I had an email from a woman who needed to get to Bay Street from New Edinburgh for a noon meeting.

I told her to take the Vanier Parkway to Highway 417 and head west to Bronson Avenue to get downtown.

Basically, avoid the area north of Laurier Avenue, west of King Edward Avenue and east of Bronson.

There will be a procession coming from Gatineau along rue de l'Hôtel-de-Ville, rue Laurier and over the Portage Bridge as well.

And seeing as this is Friday, I would not be shocked if activities and tie-ups continue beyond the planned 2 p.m. wrap-up.

Police are going to be doing rolling road closures.

Good luck.

Have a great day!

