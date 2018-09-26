Good morning commuters!

It won't be much better today than yesterday, I'm afraid — still raining, still-mid week volume.

I expect this morning's commute will be miserable.

I do have a bit of good news, Anderson Road reopens today between Mitch Owens and Thunder roads. It's been closed pretty much all month.

There are still road closures in the Mont-Bleu part of Gatineau, the Thomas A. Dolan Parkway in Dunrobin and on Greenbank Road in Arlington Woods around Craig Henry Drive.

Speed limit switches

Meanwhile, seeing as I often solicit your traffic and commuter gripes here, I thought I'd offer one of my own.

Why in Hades is Holly Acres Road 80 km/h? Seems insane.

If you're coming off Carling Avenue, which is a 60 km/h zone, vehicular traffic often tries to gun it to get up to the allowable speed.

This makes things needlessly frenetic and usually impossible to do anyway — there are four sets of lights on that short road.

It should be 60 km/h because this really is nothing more than a city street, one which shares space with a major arterial bike path and also crosses the Transitway.

Maybe there's some speed limits you think need changing: some faster, some slower.

Let me know via doug.hempstead@cbc.ca

Have a great day!

