Ottawa-Gatineau traffic updates for Sept. 26
Live traffic updates as they happen during the morning and afternoon commutes
Good morning commuters!
It won't be much better today than yesterday, I'm afraid — still raining, still-mid week volume.
I expect this morning's commute will be miserable.
I do have a bit of good news, Anderson Road reopens today between Mitch Owens and Thunder roads. It's been closed pretty much all month.
There are still road closures in the Mont-Bleu part of Gatineau, the Thomas A. Dolan Parkway in Dunrobin and on Greenbank Road in Arlington Woods around Craig Henry Drive.
Speed limit switches
Meanwhile, seeing as I often solicit your traffic and commuter gripes here, I thought I'd offer one of my own.
Why in Hades is Holly Acres Road 80 km/h? Seems insane.
If you're coming off Carling Avenue, which is a 60 km/h zone, vehicular traffic often tries to gun it to get up to the allowable speed.
This makes things needlessly frenetic and usually impossible to do anyway — there are four sets of lights on that short road.
It should be 60 km/h because this really is nothing more than a city street, one which shares space with a major arterial bike path and also crosses the Transitway.
Maybe there's some speed limits you think need changing: some faster, some slower.
Let me know via doug.hempstead@cbc.ca
Have a great day!
If you have a traffic or commuter gripe about driving, cycling or being a pedestrian commuter — anything from problem intersections, to parking, to inefficient routes — send it to Doug at doug.hempstead@cbc.ca.
And remember, you can share what you see on the roads with me on Twitter at @cbcotttraffic. Or give me a ring at 613-288-6900.
