Good morning, commuters!

We all thought yesterday was going to be traffic misery, but it wasn't. Today will be absolutely woeful. Take that to the bank.

Why? It's Tuesday and it's raining.

This is typically the busiest day of the week, and Ottawa loses its mind when it rains. On top of all this, everyone's back to work and almost everyone is back to school today.

The only schools not re-opening in Ottawa today are Knoxdale Public School and West Carleton Secondary School. In Gatineau, the only schools not re-opening are Hadley Junior High School, École secondaire Mont-Bleu and Philemon Wright High School.

The road network has returned to near-normal operations.

All traffic signals are up and running, with the exception of those associated with the partial closures on Greenbank Road and the Thomas Dolan Parkway. Expect to see police there.

There are a few minor things, as well. MacLaren Street is closed today between Kent and Bank streets because there's a big crane on it. And Byron Avenue is closed until tomorrow between Golden and Brierwood avenues.

Have a great day!

