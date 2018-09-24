Good morning, commuters.

As strange as it sounds, I expect this morning's commute to be much better than we all thought it would be when you went to bed.

It seems crews got an incredible amount of work done overnight.

I spoke with one City traffic operations person who worked 32 hours over the weekend, and he said there are basically only two urban areas where there are still traffic signals out: Greenbank Road — which is still closed around Banner Road, and Merivale Road near Colonnade Road.

Otherwise, pretty much everything else is back up and functioning.

OC Transpo buses are running, but don't be surprised if there are delays because of traffic lights or local detours if streets are still closed.

Combine this with the fact that many government employees have been encouraged to work from home, and heaps of schools and school buses are cancelled — and I see this as being a fairly light traffic morning.

It sure was odd to drive in at 4 a.m. — many businesses that lost power Friday got it back overnight when nobody was around. As a result, they're all lit up with bright open signs illuminated in the windows.

Have a great day, and stay safe out there.

