Yesterday was a perfect example of what rain does to the commute

Good morning commuters!

In case you didn't believe me when I've said, time and time again, Ottawa loses its mind when the roads are wet.

Just take yesterday as a perfect example.

The morning was wet and drizzly. The afternoon in downtown Ottawa was, for the most part, fairly dry.

Thus, we saw volumes way higher in the morning than the afternoon — which almost never happens.

There were some areas hit with sheets of sideways rain yesterday. Seemed to me to be mostly just slightly south of the city.

Today it's a little wet again, so I expect the highways to be fairly grim.

It's also Tuesday, typically the busiest commute of the week.

Have a great day!

