Reopening of Carling Avenue ramp to the Queensway delayed

Good morning commuters!

4 a.m. and it's 21 C. I'll take it.

What I'm not terribly keen to take, however, is this rain.

Sure, we probably need it. But it really freaks out commuters.

Expect it to be busy due to wet roads, especially the highways.

Speaking of highways, are you wondering about the widening of Highway 417 west of the core? That's supposed to be done by New Year's Eve 2020.

There's been a bit of a delay with the reopening of the Carling Avenue ramp to the eastbound 417.

Crews now say it will not reopen until Nov. 4 because the bridge going over Carling was in worse shape than expected.

Have a great day!

If you have a traffic or commuter gripe about driving, cycling or being a pedestrian commuter — anything from problem intersections, to parking, to inefficient routes — send it to doug.hempstead@cbc.ca.

And remember, you can share what you see on the roads with me on Twitter at @cbcotttraffic. Or give me a ring at 613-288-6900.