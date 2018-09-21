Good morning, commuters!

Pay attention to the forecast today to see when the strongest winds and rain are expected to hit your area.

This is the second weekend that the Portage Bridge will be down to one lane for paving work during the day and night.

On weekdays, this work happens from 6 p.m. until 6 a.m. nightly.

Also this weekend, lane closures are expected westbound through the split connecting Highway 174 to Highway 417.

The highway is closed from 10 p.m. Friday until 6 a.m. Saturday, then there are lane closures until 6 a.m. Monday — when the project will end.

It's the Canada Army Run on Sunday, with headquarters at Ottawa City Hall and races stretching into Hull, Tunney's Pasture, the Pretoria Bridge and Rideau Hall.

Expect road closures in Ottawa from just after 7 a.m. until the late afternoon, and in Gatineau from 6 a.m. until 1 p.m.

(Canada Army Run)

And another Ottawa Senators pre-season game tonight means heavy traffic to Kanata ahead of the 7:30 p.m. puck drop.

Same story in the Glebe on Saturday for a Redblacks home game at 4 p.m.

