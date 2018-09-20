Ottawa-Gatineau traffic updates for Sept. 20

Good morning!

Andrew's in for Doug to finish off the week — and the summer.

The work on the new condo that's closed Preston Street at Carling Avenue for the last few days is scheduled to end this morning.

There's more roadwork on the Airport Parkway from today until Wed., Oct. 17 between Hunt Club and Lester roads.

On the city's scale of low, medium or high expected traffic impact, this is listed as "low" as it's supposed to be easy to get around.

It looks like the Champlain Bridge is open again after a major crash last night shut it down for patient treatment and vehicle cleanup.

I saw some tweets about construction crews redoing the speed bump along Colonel By Drive at uOttawa station, near the Corktown Footbridge.

Lots of traffic on Colonel By near the U of O campus as they remove the speed bump. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/OttTraffic?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#OttTraffic</a> —@BretonCasey

Not sure if that's still happening today so a) call or tweet me and let me know and b) expect to see some delays and be pleasantly surprised if there are none.

Have a great day!

