Army Run takes over central Ottawa-Gatineau on Sunday morning

Good morning commuters!

Highway 417 reopened last night after yesterday afternoon's fatal collision involving a pedestrian westbound around Boundary Road.

In case you're wondering — I get a few phone calls a week about people walking on the highway.

There were two yesterday; the Boundary Road incident wasn't one of them. And that doesn't include the people who get out of their vehicles at crashes or break-downs.

Generally, if you break down on the highway and need to get out of your vehicle, put the four-way flashers on and step or climb over the guardrail and wait there.

At least wait in front of your vehicle.

Army Run is Sunday

This year's Canada Army Run has its hub at the war museum, not city hall.

Races run from about 7:45 a.m. Sunday until early afternoon.

The 5K loops over to Hull, to around the Supreme Court and back on the bridges closest to the museum, the 10K goes over to Rideau Hall and the half marathon goes as far east as the Aviation Parkway.

(Canada Army Run)

It means the closure of the Chaudière Bridge from 5:30 p.m. Saturday until 2 p.m. Sunday and the Alexandra Bridge from 8 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. Sunday.

There's no vehicle parking at the museum, so organizers recommend getting a free ride on OC Transpo with your race bib or parking elsewhere and catching a free shuttle from Ottawa City Hall or the World Exchange Plaza from 6:30 to 8:30 a.m.

Have a great day!

If you have a traffic or commuter gripe about driving, cycling or being a pedestrian commuter — anything from problem intersections, to parking, to inefficient routes — send it to doug.hempstead@cbc.ca.

And remember, you can share what you see on the roads with me on Twitter at @cbcotttraffic. Or give me a ring at 613-288-6900.