Richmond Road, Byron Avenue opening back up
Ottawa·TRAFFIC

Richmond Road, Byron Avenue opening back up

Still, don't expect a smooth ride through the area.

Don't expect a smooth ride through the area

Doug Hempstead · CBC ·
Roadwork on Richmond Road is expected to last about another two months. (CBC)

Good morning commuters!

Richmond Road is now one-way westbound heading from Westboro to Woodroffe Avenue. Byron Avenue, beside it, is one-way eastbound as construction kicks up there.

It's no express: Richmond is tight with cones while Byron has some pretty serious speed bumps.

Richmond will be under construction until mid-November, while Byron's roadwork is expected to be done by Monday.

I hope to see a slight easing in congestion today. Things have been very heavy ever since LRT started.

Have a great day!

If you have a traffic or commuter gripe about driving, cycling or being a pedestrian commuter — anything from problem intersections, to parking, to inefficient routes — send it to doug.hempstead@cbc.ca.

And remember, you can share what you see on the roads with me on Twitter at @cbcotttraffic. Or give me a ring at 613-288-6900.

Doug Hempstead

CBC Ottawa's traffic specialist

Doug Hempstead is CBC Ottawa's traffic specialist and can be heard on CBC Radio's Ottawa Morning and All In A Day. Sometimes, he even sleeps. Originally from the Ottawa Valley, he is a musician and family man - married with two daughters. Doug is an award-winning journalist with more than 20 years experience in the region covering all types of news. He welcomes your input on traffic issues and can be called directly while the shows are airing at 613-288-6900. Tweet him at @cbcotttraffic or @DougHempstead. His e-mail is doug.hempstead@cbc.ca.

