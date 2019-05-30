Richmond Road, Byron Avenue opening back up

Good morning commuters!

Richmond Road is now one-way westbound heading from Westboro to Woodroffe Avenue. Byron Avenue, beside it, is one-way eastbound as construction kicks up there.

It's no express: Richmond is tight with cones while Byron has some pretty serious speed bumps.

Richmond will be under construction until mid-November, while Byron's roadwork is expected to be done by Monday.

I hope to see a slight easing in congestion today. Things have been very heavy ever since LRT started.

Have a great day!

