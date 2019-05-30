Richmond Road, Byron Avenue opening back up
Don't expect a smooth ride through the area
Good morning commuters!
Richmond Road is now one-way westbound heading from Westboro to Woodroffe Avenue. Byron Avenue, beside it, is one-way eastbound as construction kicks up there.
It's no express: Richmond is tight with cones while Byron has some pretty serious speed bumps.
Richmond will be under construction until mid-November, while Byron's roadwork is expected to be done by Monday.
I hope to see a slight easing in congestion today. Things have been very heavy ever since LRT started.
Have a great day!
If you have a traffic or commuter gripe about driving, cycling or being a pedestrian commuter — anything from problem intersections, to parking, to inefficient routes — send it to doug.hempstead@cbc.ca.
And remember, you can share what you see on the roads with me on Twitter at @cbcotttraffic. Or give me a ring at 613-288-6900.
