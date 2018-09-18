Ottawa-Gatineau traffic updates for Sept. 18

Good morning commuters!

The resurfacing of the Slater Street eastbound bus lane between Metcalfe and Elgin streets is supposed to wrap up today … but crews will begin working on a new section from Empress Avenue to east of Bronson Avenue.

Preston Street is still closed from Carling Avenue to Adeline Street for two more days.



Have a great day!

