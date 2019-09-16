Skip to Main Content
Ottawa-Gatineau commute updates, Sept. 18
Ottawa·TRAFFIC

Ottawa-Gatineau commute updates, Sept. 18

We have one bit of new construction starting in rural southwest Ottawa today.

One bit of new construction in rural southwest Ottawa today

Doug Hempstead · CBC ·
A cyclist approaches uOttawa station on Sept. 6, 2019. (Andrew Lee/CBC)

Good morning commuters!

I was a little worried.

From 4 a.m. to 5:30 a.m. there was some light rain in Ottawa.

Such a thing would create great amounts of misery during Wednesday morning peak traffic, but it looks to be leaving and will be a pretty nice day.

No significant new construction today, but Black's Side Road is closed today only from Fernbank Road to Ridingview Crescent so crews can replace a culvert.

Have a great day!

If you have a traffic or commuter gripe about driving, cycling or being a pedestrian commuter — anything from problem intersections, to parking, to inefficient routes — send it to doug.hempstead@cbc.ca.

And remember, you can share what you see on the roads with me on Twitter at @cbcotttraffic. Or give me a ring at 613-288-6900.

About the Author

Doug Hempstead

CBC Ottawa's traffic specialist

Doug Hempstead is CBC Ottawa's traffic specialist and can be heard on CBC Radio's Ottawa Morning and All In A Day. Sometimes, he even sleeps. Originally from the Ottawa Valley, he is a musician and family man - married with two daughters. Doug is an award-winning journalist with more than 20 years experience in the region covering all types of news. He welcomes your input on traffic issues and can be called directly while the shows are airing at 613-288-6900. Tweet him at @cbcotttraffic or @DougHempstead. His e-mail is doug.hempstead@cbc.ca.

    CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
    Report Typo or Error|

    Related Stories

    Comments

    To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

    By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.