Ottawa-Gatineau commute updates, Sept. 18
One bit of new construction in rural southwest Ottawa today
Good morning commuters!
I was a little worried.
From 4 a.m. to 5:30 a.m. there was some light rain in Ottawa.
Such a thing would create great amounts of misery during Wednesday morning peak traffic, but it looks to be leaving and will be a pretty nice day.
No significant new construction today, but Black's Side Road is closed today only from Fernbank Road to Ridingview Crescent so crews can replace a culvert.
Have a great day!
If you have a traffic or commuter gripe about driving, cycling or being a pedestrian commuter — anything from problem intersections, to parking, to inefficient routes — send it to doug.hempstead@cbc.ca.
And remember, you can share what you see on the roads with me on Twitter at @cbcotttraffic. Or give me a ring at 613-288-6900.
