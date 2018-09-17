Ottawa-Gatineau traffic updates for Sept. 17

Good morning commuters!

It's a bit misty in places this morning — certainly around the Highway 416 corridor.

Russell Road reopens today between Anderson Road and Farmers Way.

A reminder that Preston Street is closed for a block or so at Carling Avenue until Thursday.

There are bus detours through there as a result.

Use Preston Street to get to work? Take note and plan ahead: Preston is fully closed from Carling to Sidney until the morning of September 20. <a href="https://twitter.com/OC_Transpo?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@OC_Transpo</a> Route 85 being rerouted during closure. <a href="https://t.co/ea6lwCFtFU">https://t.co/ea6lwCFtFU</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/OttTraffic?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#OttTraffic</a> <a href="https://t.co/GrnWgKgLaH">pic.twitter.com/GrnWgKgLaH</a> —@ottawacity

Have a great day!

