Ottawa-Gatineau traffic updates for Sept. 17
Live traffic updates as they happen during the morning and afternoon commutes
Good morning commuters!
It's a bit misty in places this morning — certainly around the Highway 416 corridor.
Russell Road reopens today between Anderson Road and Farmers Way.
A reminder that Preston Street is closed for a block or so at Carling Avenue until Thursday.
There are bus detours through there as a result.
Use Preston Street to get to work? Take note and plan ahead: Preston is fully closed from Carling to Sidney until the morning of September 20. <a href="https://twitter.com/OC_Transpo?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@OC_Transpo</a> Route 85 being rerouted during closure. <a href="https://t.co/ea6lwCFtFU">https://t.co/ea6lwCFtFU</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/OttTraffic?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#OttTraffic</a> <a href="https://t.co/GrnWgKgLaH">pic.twitter.com/GrnWgKgLaH</a>—@ottawacity
Have a great day!
If you have a traffic or commuter gripe about driving, cycling or being a pedestrian commuter — anything from problem intersections, to parking, to inefficient routes — send it to me at doug.hempstead@cbc.ca.
And remember, you can share what you see on the roads with me on Twitter at @cbcotttraffic. Or give me a ring at 613-288-6900.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.