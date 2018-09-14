Good morning commuters!

I'll be napping today, for sure.

Just three hours sleep last night after witnessing the David Byrne spectacle at CityFolk — one of the best concerts I've ever seen.

That Big Bike charity event happens today 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. in Centretown and will intermittently affect traffic on Lyon, Sparks, Wellington, Elgin and Kent streets, along with Laurier Avenue West.

Starting tomorrow, Preston Street will be closed at Carling Avenue until Thursday morning so services can be hooked up to the new condo at that corner.

Only local traffic will be allowed south of Beech Street on Preston, with detours over to Booth Street.

The Route 85 bus will be bumped a block or two to the east.

Starting September 15, Preston Street will be closed in both directions between Carling Avenue and Sidney Street until the morning of September 20. <a href="https://twitter.com/OC_Transpo?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@OC_Transpo</a> Route 85 will follow a detour. Local access only. <a href="https://t.co/RQV05PgzeY">https://t.co/RQV05PgzeY</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/OttTraffic?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#OttTraffic</a> <a href="https://t.co/vhmICBkyKI">pic.twitter.com/vhmICBkyKI</a> —@ottawacity



I'm still getting emails of your thoughts on the most recent LRT delay, and how it will affect you — positively or negatively.



"Has it really been since 2016 that direct access to the Rideau River from Hurdman has been closed?

I take three buses to get to work. I can take two and walk along the river the distance of the third bus once Hurdman is finished.

To get to the river I have to walk around the chain link fence. That tacks on 10 minutes to an already 20 minute walk.

And why walk along the river to or from Hurdman? Because route 9 has a hard time keeping on schedule in the evening.

Most times there are 40 minutes in between buses and two run together.

My feet are reliable. I just want the light rail up and running so I can get to the paths again. I miss that short walk twice a day."

Samantha says:

"In a selfish way, I hope it keeps getting delayed.

I work in Gatineau and commute from Barrhaven.

R​​ecently I added a 10 minute walk to my commute so that I could cut my transfers and take two buses instead of three.

With the LRT rerouting, I will be forced to take a bus, a train, a bus, then the STO Gatineau bus.

I honestly don't know what I will do when the LRT opens, especially in the winter.

I do know that I won't be using OC Transpo anymore, though I'd hate to be one extra driver on the road.

As much as I love my job now, this has actually forced me to go on a job search for something in Ottawa."

Samira also is thrilled with the delay:

"I was not thrilled to learn that with the launch of the LRT, I will have to add one more connection to my daily commute.

Right now, I drive my car to a Park & Ride and take one bus downtown.

With the LRT, I will have to take the bus to Tunney's Pasture and take the train to work.

I am not sure if the people who were behind such plans take the bus at all.

I am convinced that they looked at this project from one angle (which is reducing traffic to downtown) but forgot about the thousands of people who take the bus on a daily basis for different reasons.

I am really relieved that the launch got delayed at least so we can get through winter without any hassle."

Judi asks:

"Has anyone one considered that it will be even more difficult to get to the hospitals on Smyth Road with the changes in bus routes to service the LRT?"

Have a great day!

