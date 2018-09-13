Good morning commuters!

It's pretty foggy in places this morning, so make sure to leave some extra space, slow down and get more than your running lights on.

FOGGY: In parts of Gatineau, for sure. This is the 50 at Lac Leamy. Many other foggy patches as well. Leave space, slow down. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Otttraffic?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Otttraffic</a> <a href="https://t.co/rTO90E3CmR">pic.twitter.com/rTO90E3CmR</a> —@cbcotttraffic

Upcoming road resurfacing work by the Ministry of Transportation on access from Highway 174 to Highway 417 westbound will result in full and partial lane closures starting tonight until next Monday (Sept. 24).

Access to the westbound 417 from the 174 will be fully closed overnight tonight from 10 p.m to 6 a.m Friday.

More LRT feedback

I've been getting lots of feedback from you about the latest LRT delay.

Here are some snippets.



Peter writes:

"I couldn't be happier.

Right now I have one connection to get to work, with the LRT it will be two connections.

I will probably pony up for parking and take my car once LRT is up and going, the whole public transportation thing is wearing me out.

I'm done with it."



Lee says:

"I'm actually pleased with the delay.

The new 'service improvement,' at least for a lot of people in Orléans, means instead of taking one bus directly to Place du Portage in Gatineau (the 234), we are going to have to take one bus to Blair station, transfer to the train, and then transfer to another bus at Pimisi station to Gatineau.

We aren't even told where in Gatineau these buses from Pimisi will go.

A lot of us are breathing a sigh of relief knowing that our bus to work is safe for a few more months, especially in the winter months."

Christine writes:

"I am disappointed, yet not surprised. It's an embarrassment to the city. We are the capital of Canada and we just can't get it right.

I live in Vanier and the LRT was probably not going to change anything for my commute. I was happy for our city to finally have a transit system that could rival other Canadian cities.

We finally had the buses installed with the outside announcement system a few years ago. I first saw this in Chicago in 2005. Why do we get everything so late?

I was in Luxembourg City last year and they have electronic bus stop signs indicating when the next bus is due to arrive. They have a population of just over 100,000.

Any GPS app I have used to track my buses arrival is inaccurate. Nothing makes sense to me. I have started cycling to work and will continue into the winter for as long as I can.

I have given up on OC Transpo.

I feel sick for those who rely on our transit system every single day to do the most basic tasks a lot of us take for granted like getting groceries, going to the doctor or picking up kids from daycare."

Vicki adds:

"I live near Blair station on the opposite side of the 174.

The OC Transpo bridge is the most convenient access to the Gloucester Centre, however, since construction has begun, the last section which connects the bridge to the mall has been closed and a detour set up to reach the bus stops built to the side.

This has created a hardship for those with mobility impairments or limitations that either don't have an alternate mode of transportation or wish to try walk as much as they can, but DO have limits.

How are they able to install decorative glass from the ceiling but are still unable to open the last leg of the bridge?"

Finally, Andrew has this to say:

"My son asked for a trip on the LRT to be his fifth birthday present on Dec. 8.

Yesterday I told him that it wasn't going to be possible.

He took the news well and offered his services to help construction if it will speed things up."

