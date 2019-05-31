The first full week of back-to-school commuting has been truly terrible

Good morning commuters!

At this rate, they're going to have to let me play songs every day of the week, not just Tuesday.

Seriously. What an awful week for those who drive to work. The first full week of back-to-school has been truly terrible.

Combine the heavy volume with many collisions, some broken water mains, at least one rollover, a bear on Highway 417 in rural west Ottawa yesterday, construction and road closures.

Minor sinkhole on Katimavik Road. No big deal. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ottnews?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ottnews</a> <a href="https://t.co/Svn7lCxuI0">pic.twitter.com/Svn7lCxuI0</a> —@LauraOsmanCBC

At least there wasn't much rain, or some of you would still be out there trying to get home.

The good news is it's finally Friday, and perhaps some of you will stay home.

Have a great day!

