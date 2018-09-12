Good morning commuters!

I have great news: it's not raining and it's not Tuesday. Expect a much better commute than yesterday.

There's also no new construction.

Your LRT thoughts

Yesterday in this blog, I asked for you to share your thoughts on the most recent LRT delay.

Is it a problem for you? Or, perhaps you're one of those who LRT will serve no useful purpose, maybe even make your commute longer?

I got some responses, of course.

Milad writes:

" I loved using transit when I first moved to Centretown six years ago. It was easy.

Around four years ago, when all the LRT closures gradually set in, it became unbearably harder to take the bus, especially in the winter.

I gave up one day when three separate buses tracked by GPS simply didn't show up at my stop, went out and bought a car.

LRT should've been in this city 30 years ago, especially with the winters we have.

City councillors and the mayor have been disappointing in requesting hard deadlines, following up with proper job updates on those deadlines, and enforcing past deadlines.

None of us, both in the private and public sector, would get away with the missed deadlines that this project has suffered without some sort of penalty.

One million dollars in penalty is peanuts in a $2 billion budgeted project, but the city should show teeth in dealing with contractors."

JP writes:

"I recall the Blair station banner TAKE IT HERE IN 2017 and Mayor Watson proudly proclaiming ON BUDGET AND ON TIME.

Then the banner changed to TAKE IT HERE IN 2018.

Then the year 2018 was dropped some months ago.

Prescient."

If you'd like to weigh in, send your thoughts to doug.hempstead@cbc.ca.

Have a great day!

If you have a traffic or commuter gripe about driving, cycling or being a pedestrian commuter — anything from problem intersections, to parking, to inefficient routes — send it to me at​ doug.hempstead@cbc.ca.

And remember, you can share what you see on the roads with me on Twitter at @cbcotttraffic. Or give me a ring at 613-288-6900.