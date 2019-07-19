Expect a slight break in street-clogging congestion today

Good morning commuters!

After two solid days of brutal traffic volume (but not many collisions) we should get a slight break today; more so tomorrow.

There's not really any new construction today apart from a closure of a block of Norice Street in Nepean, south of Algonquin College, that lasts a week.

Those lane reductions are in full force along Richmond Road between Woodroffe Avenue and Westboro. I saw someone clip a dump truck there recently.

Looks to me like it shouldn't be long before the fences come down and the sidewalk re-opens on Wellington Street West in Hintonburg where that building partially collapsed last year.

Crews seem to be making lots of progress with rebuilding that west wall of Magee House.

Have a great day!

