Good morning commuters!

No new construction today, but there's early-morning rain. Never a good thing in Ottawa.

It's all the more bad when it falls on a Tuesday, which is typically the busiest commute day.

So, what I'm saying this is going to be an unpleasant morning for drivers.

What do you think of yesterday's news about yet another delay to LRT?

Are you looking forward to it? Does it matter to you? Are you dreading it?

Let me know, and why.

And be brief.

