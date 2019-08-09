Ottawa-Gatineau commute updates for Sept. 11
Hey look, I made a playlist
Good morning commuters!
It's going to be strangely warm today. Not sure how that will affect traffic, maybe more of an issue for cyclists.
Still a bit wet out there, and foggy too.
No new construction to bother you with.
Every week, Ottawa Morning lets me pick a song for what's been dubbed "Traffic Tuesday."
That's typically — in my experience — the busiest commute of the week.
The idea is my music pick is there to entertain and distract you during your slow progress.
In case you miss the song, I've started a Spotify playlist of most of them so far.
I'll keep adding to it.
Have a great day!
If you have a traffic or commuter gripe about driving, cycling or being a pedestrian commuter — anything from problem intersections, to parking, to inefficient routes — send it to doug.hempstead@cbc.ca.
And remember, you can share what you see on the roads with me on Twitter at @cbcotttraffic. Or give me a ring at 613-288-6900.
