Good morning commuters!

This is going to seem like a very long week. Probably the first full one after summer vacation for many folks.

It's a great time of year for me, though. The house is empty between my split shifts!

#naps

So, with the approaching fall, there is new construction to be aware of.

There will be lane closures for paving until mid-October on Alta Vista Drive between Smyth Road and Industrial Avenue.

Also, lane closures for resurfacing on Albert Street between Metcalfe and O'Connor streets today until Thursday.

Traffic calming will force the closure of Byron Avenue between Kensington and Hilson avenues until Wed., Sept. 19.

Have a great day!

