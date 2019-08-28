Plan around a downtown Ottawa-Gatineau charity event today

Good morning commuters!

There's a charity event on Parliament Hill at midday that will close roads to vehicles.

The third annual Walk Run Roll marks the beginning of the 2019 Government of Canada Workplace Charitable Campaign (GCWCC), with similar events in several cities throughout the country.

Ottawa-Gatineau's event starts 11:30 a.m. on Parliament Hill and follows Wellington Street to the Portage Bridge and crosses into Gatineau.

Once over in Gatineau, participants will follow rue Laurier toward the Canadian Museum of History then head to the Alexandra Bridge and cross over back to Ottawa.

On the Ottawa side, participants will follow MacKenzie Avenue to Wellington, turn right at Wellington and head back toward Parliament Hill to cross the finish line.

(Running Room)

