Several power outages complicate morning commute

Good morning commuters!

Well, this morning will probably be truly awful, especially if these power outages continue. Gatineau has been the most harshly affected by far, with thousands of customers in the dark to start the commute.

That's improved to about 2,500 customers without power scattered around that city and the region.

From a traffic perspective, you'll have to treat outage intersections as all-way stops.

I imagine the busier intersections will have officials directing traffic.

There's a few of those in Ottawa this morning as well, all courtesy of that storm which probably robbed you of an hour's worth of sleep.

It's quite wet out there still, as well. This means visibility will be grim on the highways.

Not to mention, it's still early days of back-to-school so some parents and kids are still getting used to pick-up times and locations.

Commuters are still getting used to adjusting their departure times with all the extra traffic.

Maybe that's what happened to Linda yesterday. She wrote to me after getting to work in one piece:

"I was expecting heavier traffic this morning as it's the back to school day.

But what I saw was speeding over 130 km/h, tailgating and threatening other drivers with aggressive driving on Highway 416, then off it, running red lights and turning right from the left lane etc …

What happened all of a sudden? It's just first day of school, not last day on earth!

These people totally take the fun out of my drive!"

Let's give Linda a better experience today.

Have a great day!

