Get ready for back-to-school traffic

Good morning commuters!

If you've been enjoying the lighter-than-usual volumes on the roads this summer, well, I've got some bad news for you.

Today's the first day back to school for many elementary and high school students.

Orientation activities are also underway at the University of Ottawa, Queen's and Carleton University.

So prepare for increased congestion, particularly along Bronson Avenue near Carleton and on Laurier Avenue and other streets near the U of O.

Another 'mobility blitz'

It's also the beginning of the second "mobility blitz" of 2019, which means police and bylaw officers will be keeping a close watch on drivers' behaviour downtown.

Some of the roads they'll be targeting include Laurier Avenue, Slater Street, Albert Street, Nicholas Street and Waller Street near the Mackenzie King Bridge.

The increased enforcement will likely continue until early October, a few weeks after the Confederation LRT line is expected to launch and buses are ready to be removed from Scott and Albert streets.

Finally, in the rural southeast, a stretch of Anderson Road between Piperville and Thunder roads is slated to close today for roadwork.

The current timetable has it reopening Sept. 27.

