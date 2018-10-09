Live Blog
Ottawa-Gatineau traffic updates for Oct. 9
Follow live traffic updates during Ottawa Morning from 5:30 to 8:30 a.m. and All In A Day from 3 to 6 p.m.
Live traffic updates as they happen during the morning and afternoon commutes
Good morning commuters!
The Alexandra Bridge will be closed to all users today from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. — just outside of the two peak periods.
Queen Street is scheduled to reopen today between Metcalfe and O'Connor streets.
Ramsayville Road closes today until Friday between Thunder Road and Louiseize Road for culvert work.
Have a great day!
If you have a traffic or commuter gripe about driving, cycling or being a pedestrian commuter — anything from problem intersections, to parking, to inefficient routes — send it to Doug at doug.hempstead@cbc.ca.
And remember, you can share what you see on the roads with me on Twitter at @cbcotttraffic. Or give me a ring at 613-288-6900.
