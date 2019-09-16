How to ride the LRT courteously (and not ruin it for everyone)

Good morning commuters!

I feel your pain, a little.

Well, I understand it at least. You're not so good at trains.

Growing up in Pembroke, I didn't use a turnstile until college — apart from the one going into my high school library.

My dad used to take us to Montreal for Expos series games when I was a kid. We'd stay in Longeuil because it was cheaper and still served by the Metro — which went right to the Big O.

This is where I learned how to use commuter trains.

Seems many Ottawans are still learning.

Door holding = no no

We've covered some of this before but here are a few reminders — don't hold the doors. That's what caused yesterday's mayhem. They got stuck open and the trains wouldn't move.

Another? Wait for people to get off the train before you get on.

In Toronto, if you watch, commuters form this sort of V-formation near the doors, allowing passengers to funnel out and then they all board.

A third — escalators are not rides, especially commuter escalators. Stand on the right if you really want to stand. Leave the left side open for people who want to keep moving.

I'm sure all of this is just learning curve stuff.

Have a great day!

If you have a traffic or commuter gripe about driving, cycling or being a pedestrian commuter — anything from problem intersections, to parking, to inefficient routes — send it to doug.hempstead@cbc.ca.

And remember, you can share what you see on the roads with me on Twitter at @cbcotttraffic. Or give me a ring at 613-288-6900.