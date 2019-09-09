Key roads open again now that LRT has replaced buses

Good morning commuters!

The ramp from the westbound Highway 417 to the eastbound Highway 174 has reopened after a few years of being shut as part of light rail work.

Crews worked overnight to get it ready.

The bus lane paint is already off Nicholas Street, which was flowing better yesterday than it had in years.

Still to come are the transition away from bus-only lanes on the 174 from Blair to the split and the eastbound bus lane on Scott and Albert streets that roughly run between Pimisi and Bayview stations.

Ramp leftovers

I've had some feedback about the new ramps from Nicholas to the 417.

Some folks are finding the ramp to the westbound 417 has not been cleared of construction barriers well enough and drivers' views are blocked as they merge.

Also, when cars use the on ramp from Greenfield Drive, drivers haven't been able to see over their shoulders to judge the oncoming traffic in the other on ramp due to the concrete construction barriers.

Have a great day!

If you have a traffic or commuter gripe about driving, cycling or being a pedestrian commuter — anything from problem intersections, to parking, to inefficient routes — send it to doug.hempstead@cbc.ca.

And remember, you can share what you see on the roads with me on Twitter at @cbcotttraffic. Or give me a ring at 613-288-6900.