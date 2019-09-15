Today's the big day when the new LRT's impact is really felt

Good morning commuters!

Today is a big day: more than a hundred fewer buses per hour downtown as transit users are forced onto the train between Tunney's Pasture and Blair stations.

Almost every bus route in the city has changed as of yesterday.

We're bringing back a live blog today:

There will soon be a reopening of roads and lanes which were closed years ago to accommodate the Transitway and its no-longer-needed buses, though we still don't have specific times and dates.

These include the ramp to the eastbound Highway 174 from the westbound Highway 417, bus-only lanes on Scott Street, bus-only lanes on the 417 between the split and Nicholas Street and bus-only lanes on Nicholas and Rideau streets between Sussex and Dalhousie.

Have a great day!

