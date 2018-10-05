Ottawa-Gatineau traffic updates for Oct. 5
Live traffic updates as they happen during the morning and afternoon commutes
Good morning commuters!
The weekend is basically here.
I expect this morning's commute to be a pretty great one: it's a long weekend, many kids have the day off school, so at least one of their parents probably opted to join them.
Fewer vehicles, fewer buses and no rain!
There's also no new construction today.
But if I sound a little odd on the radio this morning it's because the heat here at the CBC seems to be stuck set to "full blast."
Feels very Bridge on The River Kwai at the moment. #oven
Have a great day!
If you have a traffic or commuter gripe about driving, cycling or being a pedestrian commuter — anything from problem intersections, to parking, to inefficient routes — send it to Doug at doug.hempstead@cbc.ca.
And remember, you can share what you see on the roads with me on Twitter at @cbcotttraffic. Or give me a ring at 613-288-6900.
