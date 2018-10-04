Good morning commuters!

I can almost smell the turkey and nut loaf.

The closer we get to the long weekend, the better the commutes will be.

There was some rain early this morning — 4 a.m. early — as I was headed in to work. It was hammering down.

Looks to me like we could probably get some more around 7 a.m. or so.

That would spoil things a bit. If it rains, all bets are off. It will be slow.

If the rain holds off, it could be decent. Certainly tomorrow will be — many kids have the day off school.

Have a great day!

