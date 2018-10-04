Ottawa-Gatineau traffic updates for Oct. 4
Live traffic updates as they happen during the morning and afternoon commutes
Good morning commuters!
I can almost smell the turkey and nut loaf.
The closer we get to the long weekend, the better the commutes will be.
There was some rain early this morning — 4 a.m. early — as I was headed in to work. It was hammering down.
Looks to me like we could probably get some more around 7 a.m. or so.
That would spoil things a bit. If it rains, all bets are off. It will be slow.
If the rain holds off, it could be decent. Certainly tomorrow will be — many kids have the day off school.
Have a great day!
If you have a traffic or commuter gripe about driving, cycling or being a pedestrian commuter — anything from problem intersections, to parking, to inefficient routes — send it to Doug at doug.hempstead@cbc.ca.
And remember, you can share what you see on the roads with me on Twitter at @cbcotttraffic. Or give me a ring at 613-288-6900.
