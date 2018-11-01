Send in your best Route 95 story

Good morning commuters!

The new light rail line worked through some delays this morning because of an unspecified power outage.

Confederation Line trains were coming every 30 minutes at 5 a.m., then every 20 minutes, then every 10 minutes as of 6 a.m.

They were fixed by 6:30 a.m., when peak service kicks in on weekdays and trains are supposed come every five minutes.

Goodbye Route 95

Let's have a moment of silence for the Route 95 bus.

This is the last weekday morning commute for the east-west route which launched in 1980 and goes out of service forever this weekend.

What's the craziest thing you've ever seen on the 95?

For me it was the grown woman beside me who was eating snow and reading a Chatelaine magazine.

The bus situation downtown is going to dramatically change Sunday. Instead of 150 buses per hour on Albert and Slater, we'll see fewer than 10.

The parallel bus and LRT service is ending. You'll have to do the train.

Have a great day!

