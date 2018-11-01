Send in your best Route 95 story
Long-running east-west route one of many being retired or changed Sunday
Good morning commuters!
The new light rail line worked through some delays this morning because of an unspecified power outage.
Confederation Line trains were coming every 30 minutes at 5 a.m., then every 20 minutes, then every 10 minutes as of 6 a.m.
They were fixed by 6:30 a.m., when peak service kicks in on weekdays and trains are supposed come every five minutes.
Goodbye Route 95
Let's have a moment of silence for the Route 95 bus.
This is the last weekday morning commute for the east-west route which launched in 1980 and goes out of service forever this weekend.
What's the craziest thing you've ever seen on the 95?
For me it was the grown woman beside me who was eating snow and reading a Chatelaine magazine.
The bus situation downtown is going to dramatically change Sunday. Instead of 150 buses per hour on Albert and Slater, we'll see fewer than 10.
The parallel bus and LRT service is ending. You'll have to do the train.
Have a great day!
If you have a traffic or commuter gripe about driving, cycling or being a pedestrian commuter — anything from problem intersections, to parking, to inefficient routes — send it to doug.hempstead@cbc.ca.
And remember, you can share what you see on the roads with me on Twitter at @cbcotttraffic. Or give me a ring at 613-288-6900.
