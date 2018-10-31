Skip to Main Content
Ottawa-Gatineau Halloween traffic updates
Ottawa-Gatineau Halloween traffic updates

Follow live traffic updates during Ottawa Morning from 5:30 to 8:30 a.m. and All In A Day from 3 to 6 p.m.

Doug Hempstead · CBC News ·
In this Oct. 29, 2012, photo, Kristen Schwarz poses for a photo in her car that holds a novelty skeleton and a custom license plate reading "MORB1D" in Alaska. (The Associated Press)

Gooooood eeevning, commuters!

Crews have been busy on Queen Street between Bank and O'Connor streets over the past two days.

They just finished painting the lines and bike sharrow things on it early this morning.

While it caused some CBC employees to have to wait it out in our parking garage yesterday, Queen Street was repaved and repainted. You can see the new sidewalks here too. (Andrew Foote/CBC)

Looks to me like it won't be long before it fully reopens eastbound and westbound between Lyon and Metcalfe streets.

Currently, it's one-way eastbound from Lyon to Kent Street, fully open from Kent to Bank, one-way eastbound from Bank to O'Connor and one-way westbound from Metcalfe to O'Connor.

I'm done with it. Over it. So over it. 

Visibility issues

Of course, today is Halloween.

Be on the lookout for tiny, excited, costumed pedestrians during your afternoon commute.

Some of those costumes can restrict the view of the wearer — so be mindful of this if you see kids headed to school this morning in costume.

There's also a chance of some fog this evening.

Still trying to think of what to wear?

It's easy: dress in black with a big yellow earring. Carry around a bag of garbage and a Beavertail and tell everyone you're the Byward Market Bear.

Have a great day!

If you have a traffic or commuter gripe about driving, cycling or being a pedestrian commuter — anything from problem intersections, to parking, to inefficient routes — send it to Doug at​ doug.hempstead@cbc.ca.

And remember, you can share what you see on the roads with me on Twitter at @cbcotttraffic. Or give me a ring at 613-288-6900.

