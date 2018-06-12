Carling Avenue on-ramp staying closed for longer than expected

Good morning commuters!

The Ministry of Transportation says the reopening of the Carling Avenue on-ramp to the eastbound Highway 417 is delayed again:

"Due to issues encountered with the condition of the existing bridge, the rehabilitation work have taken significantly longer than anticipated."

We were supposed to get it back on Monday.

They are now targeting an opening around the weekend of Nov. 19.

(And the Canadiens will win the Stanley Cup this year …)

In other news, the weather is garbage.

Halloween is going to be wretched, but at least for some kids, there will be two of them.

Some communities are moving the free-candy-for-wearing-a-costume event to Friday, even though the weather will be awful then as well.

Either way, I don't get home until after 6:30 p.m. I'll leave a basket of Cheezies. Don't egg my house.

Have a great day!

