Carling Avenue on-ramp staying closed for longer than expected
New target is mid-to-late November, bumped back about 2 weeks
Good morning commuters!
The Ministry of Transportation says the reopening of the Carling Avenue on-ramp to the eastbound Highway 417 is delayed again:
"Due to issues encountered with the condition of the existing bridge, the rehabilitation work have taken significantly longer than anticipated."
We were supposed to get it back on Monday.
They are now targeting an opening around the weekend of Nov. 19.
(And the Canadiens will win the Stanley Cup this year …)
In other news, the weather is garbage.
Halloween is going to be wretched, but at least for some kids, there will be two of them.
Some communities are moving the free-candy-for-wearing-a-costume event to Friday, even though the weather will be awful then as well.
- Rainstorm takes a step up late in the day, adds strong wind to the mix
- Bad weather delays Halloween in 2 towns in Outaouais
Either way, I don't get home until after 6:30 p.m. I'll leave a basket of Cheezies. Don't egg my house.
Have a great day!
If you have a traffic or commuter gripe about driving, cycling or being a pedestrian commuter — anything from problem intersections, to parking, to inefficient routes — send it to doug.hempstead@cbc.ca.
And remember, you can share what you see on the roads with me on Twitter at @cbcotttraffic. Or give me a ring at 613-288-6900.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.