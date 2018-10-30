​Good morning commuters!

The city suggests some paving work today and tomorrow could have a pretty significant effect on traffic.

They're resurfacing McCarthy Road north of Plante Drive.

There's word from Environment Canada about freezing rain tomorrow morning, enough there's a special weather statement for the region north of Gatineau.

It's here …



Have a great day!

If you have a traffic or commuter gripe about driving, cycling or being a pedestrian commuter — anything from problem intersections, to parking, to inefficient routes — send it to Doug at​ doug.hempstead@cbc.ca.

And remember, you can share what you see on the roads with me on Twitter at @cbcotttraffic. Or give me a ring at 613-288-6900.