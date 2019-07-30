Making commutes more chill, fun and safe should be easy

Good morning commuters!

Yesterday I wrote about the widespread failure of drivers to stop for pedestrians crossing the ramp in front of the Larga Baffin residence.

This isn't a lit-up pedestrian crossing or crossover. It's one of those ones marked with a "yield to pedestrians" sign. You find them at intersections where there's a right-turn ramp.

There's another at Robertson Road and Moodie Drive where I also see pedestrians stranded on the small concrete island, waiting to cross.

But they have priority. This is what the signs say. This is what the law says.

Like I said, it should be automatic. You shouldn't need signs.

If people simply tried to get places on time instead of in good time, it would be a lot more chill, fun and safe getting around.

We wouldn't need signs about priority — it would go to the most vulnerable: pedestrians, people with mobility issues, cyclists, skateboarders, etc.

Police posing as pedestrians could do a sting at some of these crossings with waiting cruisers up the street.

Have a great day!

