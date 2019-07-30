Skip to Main Content
Making commutes more chill, fun and safe should be easy
Ottawa·TRAFFIC

Making commutes more chill, fun and safe should be easy

The focus should be on getting places on time, not making good time.

Focus should be on getting places on time, not making good time

Doug Hempstead · CBC ·
An example of a yield sign at a crosswalk in Ottawa. (CBC)

Good morning commuters!

Yesterday I wrote about the widespread failure of drivers to stop for pedestrians crossing the ramp in front of the Larga Baffin residence.

This isn't a lit-up pedestrian crossing or crossover. It's one of those ones marked with a "yield to pedestrians" sign. You find them at intersections where there's a right-turn ramp.

There's another at Robertson Road and Moodie Drive where I also see pedestrians stranded on the small concrete island, waiting to cross. 

But they have priority. This is what the signs say. This is what the law says.

Like I said, it should be automatic. You shouldn't need signs.

If people simply tried to get places on time instead of in good time, it would be a lot more chill, fun and safe getting around.

We wouldn't need signs about priority — it would go to the most vulnerable: pedestrians, people with mobility issues, cyclists, skateboarders, etc. 

Police posing as pedestrians could do a sting at some of these crossings with waiting cruisers up the street.

Have a great day!

If you have a traffic or commuter gripe about driving, cycling or being a pedestrian commuter — anything from problem intersections, to parking, to inefficient routes — send it to doug.hempstead@cbc.ca.

And remember, you can share what you see on the roads with me on Twitter at @cbcotttraffic. Or give me a ring at 613-288-6900.

About the Author

Doug Hempstead

CBC Ottawa's traffic specialist

Doug Hempstead is CBC Ottawa's traffic specialist and can be heard on CBC Radio's Ottawa Morning and All In A Day. Sometimes, he even sleeps. Originally from the Ottawa Valley, he is a musician and family man - married with two daughters. Doug is an award-winning journalist with more than 20 years experience in the region covering all types of news. He welcomes your input on traffic issues and can be called directly while the shows are airing at 613-288-6900. Tweet him at @cbcotttraffic or @DougHempstead. His e-mail is doug.hempstead@cbc.ca.

    CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
    Report Typo or Error|

    Related Stories

    Comments

    To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

    By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.