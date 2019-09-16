Stage 2 LRT work ramps up between Westboro and Lincoln Fields

Good morning commuters!

Pretty crummy day, really — cold and then drizzle. You might have lost some plants last night, but we're going to get some fall colours now.

You probably have mowed the lawn for the last time, unless you're like me and you rake with a lawnmower.

This week crews tore down the old strip mall on Richmond Road east of Woodroffe Avenue. Stage 2 LRT work has really ramped up between Westboro and Lincoln Fields.

It will also mean off-peak lane reductions at the end of the month on the Sir John A. Macdonald Parkway between Dominion station and Cleary Avenue to prepare for the realignment and tunnel that comes with the western extension.

Tree clearing has been happening in some areas and will continue, according to a member of the city's transit commission.

And some details about construction on the western leg of Stage 2 LRT. <a href="https://t.co/uVltF2UffZ">pic.twitter.com/uVltF2UffZ</a> —@glengower

The Stage 2 project website gives some more details on what construction is happening as it extends west, east and south, so does the city's page.

The city says it will share its plans for 2020 by the end of this year.

Buses shortly off core streets

Next week the city will see its biggest transit transition ever: no more downtown buses running parallel to the LRT.

There will be some confusion, no doubt — but it also means all those streets that temporary became parts of the Transitway such as Nicholas and Scott streets will start coming back.

We are still waiting for specifics.

No new construction today, but a reminder there were some significant improvements made Monday on Elgin Street: you can now cross over Elgin on Somerset Street, but not Cooper or MacLaren streets anymore.

Have a great day!

