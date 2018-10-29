Ottawa-Gatineau traffic updates for Oct. 29
Live traffic updates as they happen during the morning and afternoon commutes
Good morning commuters!
Well, at least the snow from the weekend is gone.
You know what else is gone? That awful pothole right in the middle of the intersection of O'Connor and Slater streets.
They did a quick fix and pave around it Friday afternoon.
To celebrate, I will get my ball joints done today. Ball joints are legal in Canada now.
Portage Bridge work this week
In the meantime, as part of the current rehabilitation work on the Portage Bridge, the NCC will be completing median, sidewalk and curb repairs on the bridge all week.
Expect single lane closures, either northbound or southbound, one at a time, between 9:30 a.m. and 3 p.m. until Friday.
There will also be periodic closures on the sidewalk on the west side of the bridge.
The cycle track stay open.
On Tuesday and Wednesday this week, the sidewalk on the west side of the bridge will be closed from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Have a great day!
