Be decent (and lawful) and respect pedestrian crossings

Good morning commuters!

It's pretty foggy this morning in many areas across the city. You'll need to leave extra space and get more than your running lights on.

That means your tail lights, too — not your fog lights.

Outside urban areas, sure, but you don't need them in the city. Almost never. Especially in drive-thru lanes.

Stop that stuff. Seriously.

If this mist hangs around this morning it could be a problem. It's Tuesday, typically the busiest commute.

Respect pedestrian crossings

Hey, I've noticed something. There's a pedestrian crossing I see barely anybody paying attention to.

It's on the ramp from northbound Pinecrest Road to eastbound Carling Avenue, right in front of the Larga Baffin medical boarding home in the west end.

There's a sign which clearly indicates yield to pedestrians.

Yesterday afternoon I was stopped at the red light next to this crossing, at Richmond Road and Carling. I watched a resident of Larga Baffin stand at the crossing while five vehicles went through.

Not one even slowed down. Nobody stopped for her.

I drive through this intersection four times a day. It happens all the time.

I'd say somebody is going to get hurt, but pedestrians don't even try to cross here until there are no vehicles because it's pretty evident nobody will stop for them, despite the signs, the law and the decency of it all.

Not when it will cost them 15 seconds.

Heaven forbid.

If you have a traffic or commuter gripe about driving, cycling or being a pedestrian commuter — anything from problem intersections, to parking, to inefficient routes — send it to doug.hempstead@cbc.ca.

And remember, you can share what you see on the roads with me on Twitter at @cbcotttraffic. Or give me a ring at 613-288-6900.