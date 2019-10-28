Power outage darkening main roads in Hull

Residents of five buildings near the intersection of rue Wellington and rue Saint-Rédempteur were asked to leave as a precaution because of the fire. (Radio-Canada)

Good morning commuters!

Watch out for those slippery leaves, cyclists. There's probably a lot of them down on the ground now.

There's a power outage in Hull this morning because of a fire on rue Wellington at about 4 a.m., meaning several traffic signals aren't working.

That includes major roads such as boulevard des Allumettières and rue Eddy.

Crews say they expect those to be fixed by 8:30 a.m. at the latest.

It's closed Wellington between rues Montcalm and Eddy and rue Saint-Redempteur between Wellington and rue Wright.

Today there will be turning lane closures at intersections on both the Sir John A. Macdonald Parkway and Aviation Parkway.

The left turning lane of the eastbound Sir JAM at Island Park Drive will be closed between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. for catch basin repairs.

The right turning lane on the northbound Aviation Parkway at Montreal Road will close during the same time for asphalt repairs.

Have a great day!

