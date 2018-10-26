Good morning commuters!

No sooner do we finally reach Friday and they tell us there's going to be snow.

I do have some good news, though.

The ramp going from westbound Carling Avenue to westbound Highway 417 appears to have reopened ahead of schedule.

Well, it was initially hoped it would reopen a week or two ago, then they changed that to Nov. 5.

But it seems it reopened quietly yesterday afternoon.

CARLING/417: It would appear the ramp from westbound Carling to the westbound 417 has re-opened ahead of schedule. Was set to re-open Nov. 5. People were using it yesterday afternoon. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/otttraffic?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#otttraffic</a> <a href="https://t.co/DqvyflElgt">pic.twitter.com/DqvyflElgt</a> —@cbcotttraffic

Don't forget about the upcoming work on the Portage Bridge.

All southbound (Ottawa-bound) lanes will be closed from tonight at 6 p.m. to Sunday at 8 p.m.

Again today there will be closed sections of the Sir John A Macdonald Parkway eastbound and westbound between Carling Avenue and the War Museum from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

