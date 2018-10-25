Good morning commuters!

There's no rain, no new construction and I expect volume to be on the downswing this morning.

All signs point to a decent commute.

It will be chilly, though.

Guess what I'm doing?

I dropped my vehicle off with my mechanic buddy who's swapping the tires out for new winter ones while I'm on the air this morning.

It's time.

Probably a good idea for everyone.

If it has snowed at all in the past few weeks, I would have been in a dangerous situation — my summer tires were getting pretty smooth.

Have a great day!

