Ottawa-Gatineau traffic updates for Oct. 25
Live traffic updates as they happen during the morning and afternoon commutes
Good morning commuters!
There's no rain, no new construction and I expect volume to be on the downswing this morning.
All signs point to a decent commute.
It will be chilly, though.
Guess what I'm doing?
I dropped my vehicle off with my mechanic buddy who's swapping the tires out for new winter ones while I'm on the air this morning.
It's time.
Probably a good idea for everyone.
If it has snowed at all in the past few weeks, I would have been in a dangerous situation — my summer tires were getting pretty smooth.
Have a great day!
If you have a traffic or commuter gripe about driving, cycling or being a pedestrian commuter — anything from problem intersections, to parking, to inefficient routes — send it to Doug at doug.hempstead@cbc.ca.
And remember, you can share what you see on the roads with me on Twitter at @cbcotttraffic. Or give me a ring at 613-288-6900.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.