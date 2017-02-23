New roundabout coming to Barrhaven
Construction takes the left turn lane from Longfields to Golflinks until December
Good morning commuters!
It's Friday, so as long as everyone behaves, it should be a decent commute.
There are, however, flurries in the forecast.
One more night of lane closures on the eastbound Highway 417 from Carling to Parkdale avenues as crews continue work on the new Harmer pedestrian overpass.
Meanwhile in Barrhaven, there will be a left turn lane closure on southbound Longfields Drive at Golflinks Drive where crews are building a new roundabout until mid December.
Have a great day!
If you have a traffic or commuter gripe about driving, cycling or being a pedestrian commuter — anything from problem intersections, to parking, to inefficient routes — send it to doug.hempstead@cbc.ca.
And remember, you can share what you see on the roads with me on Twitter at @cbcotttraffic. Or give me a ring at 613-288-6900.
