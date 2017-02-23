New roundabout coming to Barrhaven

Good morning commuters!

It's Friday, so as long as everyone behaves, it should be a decent commute.

There are, however, flurries in the forecast.

One more night of lane closures on the eastbound Highway 417 from Carling to Parkdale avenues as crews continue work on the new Harmer pedestrian overpass.

Meanwhile in Barrhaven, there will be a left turn lane closure on southbound Longfields Drive at Golflinks Drive where crews are building a new roundabout until mid December.

Have a great day!

