New roundabout coming to Barrhaven
Ottawa·TRAFFIC

New roundabout coming to Barrhaven

Construction takes a left turn lane from Longfields Drive to Golflinks Drive going south until December.

Construction takes the left turn lane from Longfields to Golflinks until December

Doug Hempstead · CBC ·
The roundabout will go into the Stonebridge community. (David Horemans/CBC)

Good morning commuters!

It's Friday, so as long as everyone behaves, it should be a decent commute.

There are, however, flurries in the forecast.

One more night of lane closures on the eastbound Highway 417 from Carling to Parkdale avenues as crews continue work on the new Harmer pedestrian overpass.

Meanwhile in Barrhaven, there will be a left turn lane closure on southbound Longfields Drive at Golflinks Drive where crews are building a new roundabout until mid December.

Have a great day!

If you have a traffic or commuter gripe about driving, cycling or being a pedestrian commuter — anything from problem intersections, to parking, to inefficient routes — send it to doug.hempstead@cbc.ca.

And remember, you can share what you see on the roads with me on Twitter at @cbcotttraffic. Or give me a ring at 613-288-6900.

Doug Hempstead

CBC Ottawa's traffic specialist

Doug Hempstead is CBC Ottawa's traffic specialist and can be heard on CBC Radio's Ottawa Morning and All In A Day. Sometimes, he even sleeps. Originally from the Ottawa Valley, he is a musician and family man - married with two daughters. Doug is an award-winning journalist with more than 20 years experience in the region covering all types of news. He welcomes your input on traffic issues and can be called directly while the shows are airing at 613-288-6900. Tweet him at @cbcotttraffic or @DougHempstead. His e-mail is doug.hempstead@cbc.ca.

