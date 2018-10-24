Good morning commuters!

Work will soon begin on the Hog's Back Bridge.

Crews are already staging equipment in the parking lot, southeast of the bridge.

That lot is closed until the spring.

The work starts next month and will include a lot of concrete work: the installation of a cofferdam (to keep water away from a construction site), repairs to the piers and abutments of the dam and bridge, repairs to the east and west upstream retaining wall and work on the tunnel under the west part of the bridge.

Expect delays when this work starts, with more details closer to then.

The bridge deck will be replaced in the spring of 2020 and most of the project is expected to be done by 2021.

Construction of the first dam at Hogs Back began in the late 1820s and the version of Hogs Back Dam in place today was completed in 1977.

Last year, the NCC said many parts of the bridge had reached the end of their life cycle.

Elsewhere, there will be road repairs happening on the Sir John A. Macdonald Parkway between Carling Avenue and the war museum today through Friday between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.

Have a great day!

If you have a traffic or commuter gripe about driving, cycling or being a pedestrian commuter — anything from problem intersections, to parking, to inefficient routes — send it to Doug at​ doug.hempstead@cbc.ca.

