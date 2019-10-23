Overnight lane closures planned on the eastbound 417 heading into downtown

Good morning commuters!

The city contacted me yesterday to say there's overnight lane closures tonight and tomorrow on the eastbound Highway 417 between Carling and Parkdale avenues (one happened last night too).

Two eastbound lanes are closing, leaving one or two lanes for traffic depending where you are in that stretch.

This is happening so crews can continue work on the new Harmer Avenue pedestrian overpass, expected to open in June.

The work doesn't affect the Parkdale off-ramp.

Have a great day!

