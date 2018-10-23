Ottawa-Gatineau traffic updates for Oct. 23
Live traffic updates as they happen during the morning and afternoon commutes
Good morning commuters!
Well, I guess 58 per cent of you have decided you won't be complaining about traffic, construction, congestion or transportation infrastructure for four years.
I find it truly awful that only 42 per cent of eligible Ottawans decided to vote yesterday.
Ah, well.
Anyway, I noticed something yesterday on Byron Avenue — there are many new speed humps between Woodroffe Avenue and Westboro.
I'm not surprised.
It used to be that I'd be driving on Richmond Road and I'd see speeding cars along Byron going faster than the traffic on Richmond.
I'm guessing that's why we find these new speed humps along this section — which, by the way, is near a school, the linear park and at least four churches.
Have a good day!
If you have a traffic or commuter gripe about driving, cycling or being a pedestrian commuter — anything from problem intersections, to parking, to inefficient routes — send it to Doug at doug.hempstead@cbc.ca.
And remember, you can share what you see on the roads with me on Twitter at @cbcotttraffic. Or give me a ring at 613-288-6900.
