1 easy way to make sure you're visible on rainy roads

Good morning commuters!

Yesterday we were treated to living proof of just how bad it gets in Ottawa when it rains on a Tuesday afternoon.

Absolutely awful commute.

So bad, in fact, that you hardly notice when around two dozen tow truck drivers threaten to slow down the westbound Highway 417.

Hard to imagine they could make it worse than 10 km/h, Besides, those tow trucks were in pretty high demand.

Shades of grey

Is it just me, or does Ottawa really love grey vehicles? Maybe that's an everywhere thing, but there sure are a lot of grey vehicles in Ottawa.

Or, seemingly grey.

Greyish.

This was from one of the LRT delay days earlier this month, but also note the vehicle colours.

I have a touch of colourblindness, so that doesn't help. Sometimes green is grey. Silver is grey.

Anyway, my point is, during rainy days these vehicles are pretty difficult to see.

Particularly when one out of 20 doesn't have the lights on, or just the running lights are on and no tail lights.

Check what 'AUTO' does

Figure this out people. If your vehicle's "AUTO" setting isn't turning your tail lights on in weather like this, stop using that setting.

Turn them on manually. Truthfully, you should do this anyway.

Headlights are always on, so we're only talking about tail lights here — which these days are all LED so there's no draw on your car's battery or alternator.

Just turn them on.

Have a great day!

