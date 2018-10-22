Ottawa-Gatineau traffic updates for Oct. 22

Good morning commuters!

Small sections of the Hull-bound HOV lanes on the Portage Bridge and the bridge's left southbound lane will be partially closed starting today, off-peak hours, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., to remove and refurbish streetlights.

The closures, which will occur occasionally Monday to Friday until the end of January, will be on a 50-metre section at a time.

All other lanes of the Portage Bridge in both directions will remain open at all times during the work.

This work might impede the flow of pedestrians and cyclists on the sidewalks and in the bridge's bidirectional cycle track.

Signage will be installed in the work area to inform users about the impacts of the work.

